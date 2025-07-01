CH&PA engages with Ruby squatters in relocation efforts

The efforts of the government to ensure that informal settlements are properly transitioned to structured communities continue apace with squatters at Ruby Backdam, East Bank Essequibo, Region Three, being engaged at a recent meeting.

According to a Ministry of Housing and Water release, Minister of Housing and Water Collin Croal and Minister within the Ministry of Public Works Deodat Indar met with the households on Saturday to further the structured relocation process. They were accompanied by Director of the Community Development Department (CDD) within the Central Housing & Planning Authority (CH&PA) Gladwin Charles along with personnel who assisted with the processing and verification of residents’ documentation.

The release said that the ongoing engagement follows recent commitments by President Irfaan Ali.