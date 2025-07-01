Commonwealth to send pre-election assessment mission

The Commonwealth is to dispatch a pre-election assessment mission here prior to determining whether it will mount an observer mission for the September 1st General and Regional Elections.

This was disclosed to Stabroek News yesterday by the Head of Media Relations at the Commonwealth Secretariat, Charmaine Wright. She said that plans for this mission are currently underway. A final decision regarding the deployment of a full Commonwealth observer mission will be made following the assessment.

A team from the Commonwealth was present for the 2020 general election and played a significant role in pressing for the recount of the votes and the acceptance of the results.

The 2020 observer mission was headed by former Prime Minister of Barbados, Owen Arthur. He famously confronted then Minister Dr Karen Cummings when she was accused of trying to intimidate observers.