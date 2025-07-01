Eccles–Ogle four‑lane highway commissioned

-extension plans underway

President Irfaan Ali and Minister of Public Works Juan Edghill yesterday formally commissioned Phase 1 of the Eccles–Ogle four-lane highway, a key link connecting the east coast and east bank demerara corridors.

Constructed by India’s Ashoka Buildcon Ltd., the 7.8 km highway was originally budgeted at US$106.4 million. Modified plans including bridges, drainage systems, elevated sections to prevent flooding, and a full four-lane design increased costs to US$133.8 million. According to Edghill, this remains well below the previous APNU-AFC government’s allocation of US$275 million demonstrating fiscal discipline and value for money.

Edghill announced that Ashoka Buildcon has also been contracted at identical per-kilometer rates to extend the highway from Eccles to Providence and connect it to the upcoming Demerara River Bridge road. These arrangements reflect a commitment to cost stability despite rising market prices: “Even though there are increases in the construction market, we got it for the same price,” he noted.