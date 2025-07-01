Experts challenge myths, push for stronger childcare standards

-at national Early Childhood Development conference

The Ministry of Human Services and Social Security’s Childcare and Protection Agency (CPA) yesterday hosted an Early Childhood Development (ECD) conference that brought together some 300 early childhood practitioners from across the country to exchange ideas, share best practices, and build stronger networks aimed at improving the care and development of Guyana’s youngest citizens.

The conference, organised in collaboration with UNICEF and the Government of Canada, opened at the Arthur Chung Conference Centre, Liliendaal, Greater Georgetown, under the theme, “Elevating Early Childhood Development: Strengthening Standards, Enhancing Services, and Building Partnerships.”

Minister of Human Services and Social Security, Dr. Vindhya Persaud, reaffirmed the government’s commitment to strengthening the ECD sector through policy and training initiatives, and informed that over 1,000 ECD practitioners nationwide have been trained. Through WIIN (Women’s Innovation and Investment Network), she disclosed that 50 individuals were trained to open their own daycare facilities, 17 of which have already done so. Out of more than 360 daycares in Guyana, she further shared that 350 are now licensed and registered.