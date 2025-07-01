Man arraigned for 2021 cigarette murder

Devon Boucher was yesterday arraigned before Justice Simone Morris at the High Court in Demerara for the 2021 murder of his neighbour, Clifton Bhagwandat, allegedly over his refusal to sell him a pack of cigarettes.

It is alleged that on 25 February 2021, Boucher murdered Bhagwandat. Yesterday, he entered a plea of not guilty to the charge.

As Boucher did not have legal representation, the State provided counsel for him. His trial is scheduled to commence on 2 July 2025.

Prosecutor Tenisha Saygon is presenting the state’s case while attorney Ronald Bostwick is representing the accused.