Miners charged with Baramani Backdam murder

Rovel Santiago, a 21-year-old gold miner from Mabaruma, Region # 1, and Shawn Williams, a 20-year-old gold miner from Kuru Kururu village, Soesdyke-Linden Highway, were arrested on Saturday and charged jointly today with murder.

The case was called at the Bartica Magistrate’s Court before Magistrate Teriq Mohammed, where the charge of murder was read to them. They were not required to plead and both were remanded to prison until 14th August 2025 for continuation.

They are accused of murdering Riley Abrams on Saturday, 28th June 2025, at Baramani Backdam, Cuyuni River, Region #7.

Meanwhile, a post-mortem examination was conducted on the body of Abrams on 30th June 2025 by Government Pathologist Dr Nehaul Singh, who gave the cause of death as multiple incised wounds.