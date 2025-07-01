North west man pleads guilty to stabbing wife to death in 1998

-will be sentenced on July 24th

A man who admitted to stabbing his wife to death in 1998 is now awaiting sentencing before Justice Simone Morris at the High Court in Demerara.

Philbert Thomas yesterday pleaded guilty, with explanation, to the murder of his spouse, Viola Thomas, which occurred on 5 September 1998 in the county of Essequibo. Thomas was a fugitive from justice until 2019 when he was arrested in Region Ten in relation to another stabbing

Lead prosecutor Tanisha Saygon yesterday told the court that on the day of the incident, Viola had gone to her family’s residence when Philbert Thomas, then 25 years old, confronted her. He believed that she was involved in an extramarital affair.