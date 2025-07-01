Police seeking rape accused

The Guyana Police Force yesterday issued a bulletin seeking the public’s assistance to locate Quincy Bernard, a 38-year-old male resident of Lot 38 School Street, Stanleytown, West Bank Demerara, who is currently wanted by the Police for alleged rape.

At about 17:59 hrs on Sunday, June 29th, 2025), Police went to the aforementioned address to arrest Quincy Bernard for alleged rape, resulting in a confrontation where it is alleged that a live round was discharged by a Police rank causing Quincy Bernard to flee into hiding. It is not confirmed whether he was injured, and his whereabouts are currently unknown.

If seen, please make contact with the Wales Police Station on #267-2804 or the nearest Police Station, the bulletin said.