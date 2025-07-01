Essequibo needs less promises

Dear Editor,

On the president’s recent visit to the Essequibo region he made some promises to the people there. In his message he stated that the region would be getting another ferry which could ply the Supenaam/ Parika route and also the islands meaning possibly Wakenaam. Editor, President Ali also promised the farmers that they would get some relief with their rice/ paddy especially with storage and better price. Sounds good. We all know that during the election season there would be a whole lot of promises. It is a political tactic to buy into votes.

While this political theory seemed to have work am still not sure if the President and his party is selling a good message. We have heard similar promises like those before and they have not amount to much. People are becoming wiser by the day and selling empty promises wouldn’t work.

Editor, the people of Essequibo needs value for their money and it begins with quality. If a farmer is not producing quality rice there is no way he or she is going to receive favourable prices. It is basically logical. So what I am saying is that the majority, if not all of the farmers on the Essequibo Coast and elsewhere, share the same issues when it comes to the cultivation, reaping and selling of rice therefore the problem would not be solved within the confines of building bonds. However, the problem could be alleviated with finding consistent markets for the rice farmer and that zero in with my initial statement with regards to the proper planting of rice.

When the President told Essequibians that they are going to get another ferry I am wondering if this would be another second hand ferry given to them by China. Mr. President, we deserve better. I believe you need to stop promising and start to plan strategically. Essequibo need proper things not second hand stuff. Mr. President, you need to lay out long term five or ten year viable plans which would see Essequibo competing with the capital.

Essequibo needs to embrace more job opportunities. Essequibo needs more qualified medical personnel. Essequibo need to be safe. They need more competent law enforcement officers. Editor, Essequibians don’t need buildings. Essequibians don’t need false promises. Editor, what Essequibians need is growth. For too long she has been accepting mediocre promises which continues to limit her true potential/ growth.

Sincerely,

Yannason Duncan