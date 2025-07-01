Dear Editor,

I write to thank Stabroek News for continuing to publish Ian McDonald’s Ian on Sunday column, and in particular for his most recent reflection, The power of poetry in a nation (June 29, 2025). In a time when cultural attention is fragmented and public discourse is increasingly polarized, Mr. McDonald’s steady voice offers rare nourishment for the national soul.

His essays—rooted in literature, memory, and moral clarity—play an important role in anchoring our sense of identity and shared values. They elevate our public imagination and offer a quiet, civil space for introspection and unity, something desperately needed today. Just as the late Godfrey Chin’s beloved Nostalgia columns preserved the tangible textures of Guyanese life—its music, street scenes, smells, and sounds—Mr. McDonald’s writing preserves the intangible: the soul of the nation expressed through words, verse, and literary wisdom.

Columns like these are not filler—they are essential to the paper’s relevance and the enrichment of its readership. They help us remember who we are and imagine what we might become. Too much media today is overcome by “Breaking News”, division and acrimony. I encourage Stabroek News to continue investing in voices like Ian McDonald’s, and I urge readers to value and engage with these columns, not just as entertainment or occasional reflections, but as vital contributions to our cultural memory and national discourse. You stand out from the other media houses.

Please let us ensure that this kind of writing remains a permanent feature of our public life—for this generation and the next.

Best regards,

Brian Chin,

Colonel, U.S. Marine Corps

(Ret)

Managing Director

Magua Risk Consulting

(Guyana) Inc.