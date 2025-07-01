Archer return deferred as England name unchanged team for second Test

(ESPNcricinfo)- England have named an unchanged XI for the second Test against India at Edgbaston, which gets underway on Wednesday, meaning that Jofra Archer’s much-vaunted return to Test cricket has been deferred at least until next week’s third Test at Lord’s.

The team was confirmed two days out from the start of the contest, as has become the norm for England under Ben Stokes and Brendon McCullum, and comes in the wake of their impressive five-wicket victory in the first Test at Headingley.

England successfully chased down 371 to win that match, after India had made much of the running across the five days, including through five individual hundreds – two of which came from their wicketkeeper Rishabh Pant.

However, England’s bowlers struck back in both India innings, claiming 7 for 41 in the first innings and 6 for 31 in the second, to set up what proved to be an obtainable target.

Josh Tongue was instrumental in this with seven lower-order wickets across the two innings, while Brydon Carse impressed with his pace and stamina in a rare outing with the new ball. England’s attack leader, Chris Woakes, claimed just one wicket in the Test but made important first-innings runs, and has been backed to rediscover his rhythm after missing much of the early season with an ankle injury.

Archer had been in line for his first Test since February 2021 when he was last week named in England’s 15-man squad for the second Test. However, despite coming through unscathed from his first red-ball outing for Sussex since May 2021, he will now wait for a potential comeback at Lord’s. Given there are only three days between the culmination of this Test and the third, Archer could well make his 14th cap at Lord’s, where he debuted back in 2019.

He bowled 18 overs and took 1 for 32 in a draw with Durham at Chester-le-Street. Following a long battle with stress fractures of the elbow and back, the 30-year-old’s call-up was a welcome sign of progress having last been involved with the Test side during the 2021 tour of India.

Archer was not present for Monday’s training session at Edgbaston due to a family emergency, and will rejoin the squad on Tuesday. None of England’s non-playing squad members – Archer, Sam Cook, Jamie Overton and Jacob Bethell – are expected to be released to play for their counties in the latest round of Championship matches that got underway on Sunday.

Chris Woakes, who is preparing to play his fourth Test at his home ground, anticipates a step-up in performance from England following the confidence boost of successfully chasing down 371 on the final day at Headingley.

“It’s always good to get over the line and get a win,” Woakes said. “That does breed some confidence within the group to show that we’re doing some things right. We’re also a group that we know we need to improve. There’s areas that we did last week that we know we can do better. So yes, we’ll look at putting those things right.

“But certainly as a team, we’re pretty happy with how we go about things and the style of cricket and the brand of cricket we want to play. We know that that’s been successful over the last few years and we’ll stick to that. But there’s definitely still tweaks that we know we can do a bit better as a team. So we’ll be looking to do that.”

England: 1 Zak Crawley, 2 Ben Duckett, 3 Ollie Pope, 4 Joe Root, 5 Harry Brook, 6 Ben Stokes (capt), 7 Jamie Smith (wk), 8 Chris Woakes, 9 Brydon Carse, 10 Josh Tongue, 11 Shoaib Bashir