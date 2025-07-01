GFF issues final ultimatum to Georgetown Football Association over governance breaches

The Guyana Football Federation (GFF) has issued a firm ultimatum to the Georgetown Football Association (GFA), demanding immediate action to correct longstanding governance failures. In a strongly worded letter dated June 30 (yesterday), GFF President Wayne Forde outlined a final directive, mandating that the GFA convene a constitutionally compliant Annual General Meeting (AGM) within 30 days or face serious sanctions, including the dissolution of its current Executive Committee.

This move comes after repeated non-compliance by the GFA in adhering to statutes laid out in both its own constitution and the broader regulations of the GFF. According to the directive seen by Stabroek Sports, the GFA has failed to convene a legally constituted AGM, a core requirement of responsible football governance, and is now required to meet specific statutory obligations as outlined under Article 30(2)(i) of the GFA Constitution and Article 15(1)(b) of the GFF Statutes.