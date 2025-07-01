Real boosted by Mbappe’s return for Juventus clash at Club World Cup

(Reuters) – Kylian Mbappe looks set to make his Club World Cup debut when his Real Madrid side face Juventus in the last 16 at the Hard Rock Stadium on Tuesday, in a major boost for the 15-time European champions.

“It’s a big possibility,” Real Madrid coach Xabi Alonso told a press conference on Monday when asked if the France forward, who missed all three group matches with acute gastroenteritis, would feature.

Mbappe’s return comes as Real Madrid look to build on a squad boosted by the recoveries of Dani Carvajal and Eder Militao.

“Both Dani and Eder are coming back after a long recovery. It’s an advantage for them and the whole team to feel they’re close and involved,” Alonso said.

“At this decisive stage, everyone – starters and those supporting – has an important role.”

Alonso, who took over earlier this month, said the team’s priority was forging a collective identity.

“We want a team that works as one, with the 11 players fully committed, whether we have the ball or not. Our collective strength will allow individual talents like Vinicius, Mbappe, Rodrigo, and Bellingham to shine,” he added.

Juventus coach Igor Tudor, meanwhile, acknowledged the magnitude of the challenge but insisted his side had come to compete, not just to prepare for next season.

“We’ve got a top-level team. The draw wasn’t the best possible, but it must be accepted,” Tudor told a press conference.

“We have to believe, run a lot, sacrifice, make no mistakes, and also have a bit of luck. I believe, the players believe, and we’ll see what happens when the match starts.”

Tudor praised Real Madrid’s recent tactical evolution under Alonso, comparing it to Alonso’s successful work at Bayer Leverkusen.

“Their last match looked a lot like what Leverkusen were doing – similar plays, systems, and style. Xabi Alonso has quickly implemented these ideas,” he said, noting that Madrid still have “some weaknesses we can exploit.”

The winners will take on the victors of the clash between Borussia Dortmund and Monterrey, who will face off in Atlanta on Tuesday.