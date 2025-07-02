APNU slams  GCB President over endorsement of Ali

The A Partnership for National Unity (APNU) coalition today expressed alarm over the endorsement by President of the Guyana Cricket Board (GCB), Bissoondyal Singh of President Irfaan Ali.

A statement from APNU follows:

The APNU Coalition is alarmed by the report that the President of the Guyana Cricket Board (GCB), Mr Bissoondyal Singh, has publicly stated that he and his entire membership have endorsed President Irfaan Ali for a second term. Without hesitation, we denounce this outrageous decision. We note that this endorsement is a logical follow-up to the occasion when the entire Executive of the GCB wore red shirts when they called on President Ali after Bissoondyal Singh’s re-election in March 2025.

This unfortunate development does not augur well for the healthy progress of cricket in Guyana. A more thoughtful President of the Board would have realized that an endorsement of a politician would call into question the fairness and impartiality of the Board as regards the question of selection, financial administration, and its alignment with international cricket norms. Furthermore, (and this is the rub), the International Cricket Council (ICC) (Article 2.4 D of its Constitution) has adopted a strict position against governmental interference in the management of cricket in member countries. The member state in this specific instance is Cricket West Indies (CWI). We are certain that this endorsement will put the GCB at odds with the CWI, as the ICC is most likely to ask about the GCB in Guyana endorsing a political candidate. President Bissoondyal must be reminded that the ICC did directly intervene in the administration of cricket in Guyana when a certain official with ties to the gambling world attempted to gain election as President of the West Indies Cricket Board. The ICC made it known that if that official were elected, he would not be welcome to participate in its proceedings.

No doubt, this endorsement is a direct invitation to the government to interfere in the administration of this wonderful game of our country. An alliance between the Board and President Ali will almost ensure that the latter will attempt to control this organization. This is in President’s Ali and the PPP’s DNA. This will have a negative impact on cricket and the way it is played and administered. The APNU Coalition has no choice but to condemn the GCB’s move.

The main bodies which have administered cricket in Guyana, first the British Guiana Cricket Board of Control ( BGCBC), and subsequently the Guyana Cricket Board (GCB), through astute leadership, managed over the more than eighty years of cricket succeeded in avoiding the deadening hand of political interference to darken the administration of cricket in Guyana. In breaking with tradition, the GCB has ushered in a sad day for the administration of cricket. Worse, none of its members had the decency and courage to take a principled stand against this ill-considered and unacceptable decision.

On behalf of the cricket fans and decent-minded Guyanese, we demand that the GCB withdraw its endorsement.