Corentyne motorcyclist charged with causing death by dangerous driving

Twenty-three-year-old Kenwin Collins of Lot 258 Number 1 Village, Corentyne, Berbice, appeared yesterday at the Albion Magistrate’s Court, before Magistrate Michelle Matthias charged with causing death by dangerous driving.

Collins pled not guilty to the charge.

It is alleged that Collins caused the death of 80-year-old Meenawatty Harilall of Lot 70 Chesney, New Scheme, Corentyne, while operating a vehicle in a manner dangerous to the public.

Investigations revealed that on March 25 last, Harilall had left home to dispose of some flowers at a nearby trench, after saying her prayers. CCTV footage showed that the elderly woman was attempting to cross the road when she was hit by Collins riding motorcycle CG 979. As a result, she fell and sustained injuries. The motorcyclist immediately rendered assistance and the woman was transported to the Port Mourant Public Hospital where she was pronounced dead on arrival.