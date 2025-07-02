Eccles–Ogle four-lane highway set to reshape commuting – President

Commissioning Phase One of the Eccles to Ogle Four-Lane Highway on Monday, President Irfaan Ali described the project as a major turning point in Guyana’s national development strategy. The highway, he said, will not only ease daily travel but also unlock thousands of acres for housing, industry, and investment. “This corridor is no longer a stretch of swampland it is an engine of national development,” Ali told those gathered at the commissioning ceremony.

Constructed by India’s Ashoka Buildcon Ltd., the 7.8 km highway was initially budgeted at US$106.4 million but was upgraded during execution to include four lanes, raised embankments, bridges, and modern drainage. These changes brought the final cost to US$133.8 million.

Minister of Public Works Juan Edghill pointed out that this is still significantly less than the US$275 million proposed under the previous government for a similar project. “This is a demonstration of fiscal responsibility and prudent project management,” Edghill said. “We’re spending less and getting more.”