Economist Jacob Rambarran to contest upcoming elections

Businessman and economist Jacob Rambarran has launched a party to contest the upcoming general elections.

The Democratic People’s Party (DPP), has joined a growing field, promising a campaign focused on “lifting up people” through a wide range of social and economic policies.

Rambarran told Stabroek News yesterday that while the DPP is still in its infancy with only two official members himself and co-founder Tony Vieira,  their policy driven platform has already begun drawing attention through social media interviews and outreaches.

