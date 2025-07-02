GDF in medevac of newborn from Region Two

The Guyana Defence Force yesterday successfully completed a Medical Evacuation (MEDEVAC) mission for a newborn from the Suddie Public Hospital in Region 2 (Pomeroon-Supenaam), following an urgent request from the Ministry of Health.

The aircraft piloted by Command Pilot Lieutenant Colonel Anson Weeks and Co-pilot Captain Dwight Bonus departed the Playfield, Base Camp Ayanganna at 1326 with two Civilian medical staff and GDF Grade 2 Medic Akeem Martin for the MEDEVAC.

The patient, only hours old, was delivered by Caesarean Section and suffering from respiratory distress required advanced medical care. She arrived at Base Camp Ayanganna at 1430 hours and was swiftly boarded into the waiting GDF ambulance for transport to the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation.