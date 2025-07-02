Guyanese man exonerated for murder committed in Brooklyn, NY 37 years ago

Justice has been served for a Guyanese-born Brooklyn man who has finally been exonerated for a murder he has always insisted he did not commit.

According to a July 1 article by reporter, Reuven Blau in The City – an independent nonprofit newsroom based in New York – Brian Kendall was just 17 years old when he was convicted for a fatal shooting. He has long maintained his innocence and the Brooklyn District Attorney’s office has now concluded that he is “likely innocent.”

For more than 30 years, Kendall has insisted he and a few friends were simply playing video games inside a Flatbush game room after school when a man wearing a hoodie strolled in and fatally shot a clerk in the head. Shocked, he related that he and his friends ran outside to go after the shooter and flag a police car, according to his account, The City report said.

That was in 1988 and Kendall, was 17 at the time, but the police and prosecutors did not to believe him.