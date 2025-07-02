Nineteen symbols approved by GECOM for elections

-Vishnu Bisram forms party
The Guyana Elections Commission (GECOM) yesterday announced the approval of nineteen symbols submitted by political parties which intend to contest the upcoming General and Regional Elections. The announcement follows the deadline for symbol submissions on July 1st,
with minor changes have until July 4th. Nomination Day for the 2025 General and Regional Elections is scheduled for July 14th, when parties must submit their Lists of Candidates along with their approved symbols to the Chief Election Officer.