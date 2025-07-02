Partners in gas to energy project to split up – sources

Lindsayca and CH4, partners in the massive gas to energy project for Guyana are expected to part ways, sources say, raising further questions about the progress of the most expensive public sector project in the country’s history.

After becoming aware of the expected split between the US-based Lindsayca and CH4, Stabroek News posed questions to government officials on the issue on Sunday and Monday.

Last night, President Irfaan Ali responded.

He said: “The Government is aware of the proposed separation of CH4 from the JV (joint venture), whereby Lindsayca would become the 100% shareholder and assume full responsibility and control for completing the project. Based on advice of its international attorneys, and certain assurances/representations sought and obtained from Lindsayca, the GOG is advised that it is adequately protected, and that the separation does not pose any material financial or legal impact to the project”.