President unable to explain why US lobbyist targeted Mohamed

-berates journalist

In a heated exchange with reporters, President Irfaan Ali was yesterday unable to explain why a US lobbying firm employed by the Government of Guyana became involved in targeting presidential candidate Azruddin Mohamed.

The ruling PPP/C and the government have repeatedly clashed with Mohamed and his supporters since it became evident that he would enter the election campaign, On Monday, it was learnt that the US lobbying firm Continental Strategy, which is working for the Guyana Government had sent suggested tweets to a US congressman alleging that Mohamed was a puppet of Venezuelan Presi-dent Nicolas Maduro. One of those tweets was later issued by congressman, Carlos A Gimenez. Stabroek News has not been able to contact Gimenez for the evidence on which he issued the tweet.

After the commissioning of a school yesterday, journalist, Svetlana Marshall of News Source questioned the President about the lobbying firm’s activities.