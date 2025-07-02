QC celebrates 50 years of admitting girls

Queen’s College (QC) yesterday launched its 50th anniversary celebrations of the admission of girls to the once all-male institution, with reflections on the journey, tributes to trailblazing alumnae, and the unveiling of events to commemorate the historic milestone.

Held on the school’s grounds, the programme featured remarks from several notable figures including representatives of the Queen’s College Old Students’ Association (QCOSA), the school’s current principal, and alumnae who played pivotal roles in both shaping and documenting the school’s modern history.

“Here we are, 50 years later, celebrating this phenomenon”

Opening the event, Christopher Belfield, of QCOSA, delivered a reflective address, noting the shift that occurred in 1975 when girls were first admitted to Queen’s College. “I’m told that while some men of that day were highly in delight, some of them were also heavily aggrieved – and they still remain so to date.”