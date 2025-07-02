Several injured following UG road collision….speeding car jumped median

Police are investigating a serious accident which occurred at about 9 am yesterday on the Rupert Craig Highway in the vicinity of the UG Access Road, East Coast Demerara.

In a statement, the police said that the accident involved hire car #HD 3223, owned and driven by Neil Lewis, a 63-year-old from Sisters Village, East Bank Berbice (with two male occupants in the vehicle); motor car #PAK 9877 owned and driven by Kamel Daniels; and motor car #PMM 3778 owned and driven by Narayan Sikandar.

Enquiries disclosed that #PAK 9877 was proceeding east along the northern drive lane of Rupert Craig Highway at a fast rate, when in the vicinity of UG Access Road, the driver lost control of his vehicle and the vehicle swerved south into and over the concrete median which separates the northern and southern carriageways. As a result, the front of his car collided with the right portion of motor car #PMM 3778 which was proceeding west along the southern carriageway, pushing same into the right front portion of the hire car (#HD 3223), which was also proceeding west along the southern carriageway of Rupert Craig Highway.