St. George’s School of Sciences launched

A new chapter in Guyana’s education sector began yesterday with the official opening of the St. George’s School of Sciences – a purpose-built, state-of-the-art secondary school designed to deliver a high-quality, science-focused education to the nation’s youth.
Rising from the site of the former St. George’s High, which was destroyed by fire in 2022, the brand-new institution now stands as Guyana’s first dedicated science secondary school, offering modern learning amenities and a forward-thinking curriculum aimed at preparing students for careers in science, technology, and innovation.