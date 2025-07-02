Guyana News

St. George’s School of Sciences launched

Education Minister Priya Manickchand with children of the school (Ministry of Education photo)
Education Minister Priya Manickchand with children of the school (Ministry of Education photo)
By

A new chapter in Guyana’s education sector began yesterday with the official opening of the St. George’s School of Sciences – a purpose-built, state-of-the-art secondary school designed to deliver a high-quality, science-focused education to the nation’s youth.

Rising from the site of the former St. George’s High, which was destroyed by fire in 2022, the brand-new institution now stands as Guyana’s first dedicated science secondary school, offering modern learning amenities and a forward-thinking curriculum aimed at preparing students for careers in science, technology, and innovation.

Trending