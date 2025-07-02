Walton-Desir, London, Bess team up for elections

-open to others joining

The Forward Guyana Movement was officially launched yesterday at a ceremony held at Cara Lodge. The movement represents a coalition of three groups: Forward Guyana, led by Amanza Walton-Desir; the People’s Movement, represented by Pastor Nigel London; and the Vigilent People’s Action Committee (VPAC) Guyana, with businessman Dorwain Bess as its representative.

London in his address discussed the historic nature of the alliance, stating it represented a “new contract with hope” for the Guyanese people. He spoke of the movement being about more than just political parties, but rather about the citizens signing on to an understanding of a healthy and collaborative political environment. Sharing personal experiences of struggle and witnessing injustice, London declared that the People’s Movement was formed to give a voice to the forgotten, including members of the joint services, nurses, doctors and teachers. He also highlighted instances where they stood against perceived injustices, such as allegations of sexual abuse by a minister and the shooting of young men by police.