Tren de Aragua listed as terrorist group by Trinidad

(Trinidad Guardian) The Government of Trinidad and Tobago has officially listed Venezuelan criminal organisation Tren de Aragua as a terrorist entity under the Anti-Terrorism Act, Chapter 12:07.

According to a media release from the Office of the Attorney General, the designation was granted by the High Court yesterday following an application made under Section 22B of the Act.

Tren de Aragua is a transnational criminal organisation originating in Venezuela. The listing allows local authorities to apply enforcement measures, including financial sanctions and asset freezes, against individuals or entities associated with the group.

Defence Minister Wayne Sturge previously confirmed the group’s presence in T&T. During a post-Cabinet media briefing on June 5, he said, “Yes, there is some evidence that they are. There are a few members here. I know that based on my previous incarnation as a criminal defence attorney. So I would say yes.”

Criminologist Daurius Figuera yesterday weighed in on the development.

He said, “This is the response expected when placed under pressure by the US government. The Aragua Train was created by the Colombian dons to serve them, and the dons are in T&T since the late 1960s. Is there then any doubt that the Aragua Tren is also here? The question is how many and what is their role? Especially in light of the 21st-century drug wars and the incursion from T&T to Sucre state, Venezuela.”