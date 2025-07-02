Trinidad Energy Minister fires back at St Vincent PM over ‘monopoly money’ jab

(Trinidad Guardian) Energy Minister Dr Roodal Moonilal has fired back at Prime Minister of St Vincent and the Grenadines Dr Ralph Gonsalves, rejecting comments that Trinidad and Tobago’s currency is equivalent to “monopoly money.”

He did so as he outlined a series of energy initiatives aimed at rebuilding T&T’s foreign exchange base.

Addressing participants at the energy symposium Rejuvenating Our Mature Fields and Basins at the Cara Suites Hotel yesterday, Moonilal described Gonsalves’ remarks as unhelpful and pointed to structural reforms and production increases that the T&T Government is undertaking to reverse the foreign exchange crisis.

“Maybe Prime Minister Gonsalves should have shared his wisdom with his colleagues who were responsible for the collapse of our economy and the shortage of foreign exchange,” Moonilal said, adding, “It is a pity that the Prime Minister of St Vincent did not share his thinking with the former administration over the last decade, which could have reversed this crisis.”

Gonsalves, in a recent public statement, had criticised T&T’s foreign exchange payment practices in Caricom trade, stating: “We pay in hard foreign currency. Our country pays Trinidad and Tobago annually in excess of US $65 million … Our traders are paid in Trinidad and Tobago dollars, which are not convertible outside of Trinidad and Tobago … they may as well bring up monopoly money.”

But Moonilal said his Government had moved with urgency to stabilise and increase oil and gas production, which remains the main source of foreign exchange for T&T.

“The outlook for oil in the short to medium term is positive,” he said. “There are a number of gas fields coming on stream in the near term which are rich in condensate.”

He cited several current and future projects, including the Mento Development—a joint effort between EOG and BPTT—which began production in May 2025 and is expected to deliver 8,200 barrels of oil per day at peak. Additionally, workovers by Perenco in the Poui field are forecasted to add 2,900 barrels per day in early 2026.

“Crude oil from Heritage’s Offshore East Soldado Field Development is also expected to reach peak production at a rate of 8,200 barrels per day,” he said. He added that other projects, such as the Coconut field and the Beryl discovery, are in development and will push production higher over the next four years.

Moonilal acknowledged the natural decline of maturing reservoirs but said the Government is proactively launching projects to counterbalance that.

On the gas side, he said that the sector had seen a drop in production from 3.8 billion cubic feet per day in 2015 to 2.54 billion cubic feet per day at present.

However, he outlined a series of upcoming projects designed to reverse this decline.

“In April, the Cypre Phase 1 development came on stream with a peak production of 350 million standard cubic feet per day,” he said. “This was followed by the delivery of first gas in May.”

He also highlighted that Shell’s Aphrodite and Manatee gas projects are set to come online by 2027, with the Manatee initiative now being upgraded to “Manatee Plus” with a ten per cent increase in anticipated output.

Moonilal said BPTT and Shell were recently awarded production sharing contracts for deepwater blocks, and seismic data acquisition is underway and is expected to be completed by September 2025.

He said these investments and discoveries were generating renewed investor confidence. “There has been strong and renewed interest in the blocks with multiple recent requests for data and additional time, particularly by those companies that are not currently operating in T&T,” he said.

However, Moonilal also addressed the lack of diversity among upstream energy operators.

“We have not facilitated diversity among the operators. This has resulted in limited participation in our bid rounds … We need new companies in the upstream side of our industry who will bring new approaches to doing things.”