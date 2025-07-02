Decaying suburbs

In the early 1960’s, Georgetown was relatively small compared to today’s city limits. By virtue of its location at the estuary of the Demerara River and the Atlantic Ocean, the western and northern city limits have been dictated by nature. In those days, the former village of Kitty, the ward of Newtown, the upscale suburb of Bel Air Park, and the D’ Urban Park Racecourse were generally accepted as the capital’s eastern boundaries, with the ward of La Penitence serving as its southernmost edge. Residents of Subryanville, Bel Air Gardens, and Campbell-ville – supported by the Mayor and City Coun-cil’s records, would strongly argue the case that they were part of the city, while citizens viewed these environs as the suburbs.

Beginning in the mid-to-late 1960’s and the early 1970’s, there were several suburban developments on the outskirts of the city which included, Bel Air Springs, Prashad Nagar, D’ Urban Backlands, Meadow Brook Gardens, Republic Park (on the East Bank), South Ruimveldt Gardens/Park, Festival City (built for hosting participants of Carifesta 1972), Roxanne Burnham Gardens, and Lamaha Gardens. The latter was a residential area earmarked as an upscale district for senior public servants and government officials, who were members of the then Civil Service Association, which is now the Guyana Public Service Union (GPSU). On a side note, Bel Air Springs, Prashad Nagar, and Lamaha Gardens were former rice fields, while Meadow Brook, Republic Park, South Ruimveldt Gardens/Park, Festival City, and Roxanne Burnham Gardens, were former sugarcane lands.

These housing developments generally evolved along the existing class structures of that time with the resulting neighbourhoods more a reflection of income earning ability than government dictates. The upper end of the scale generally gravitated to the likes of Republic Park, Lamaha Gardens and Meadow Brook Gardens. These new areas also tended to attract the wave of remigrants – mainly from the UK – who answered the call ‘to return home to help build the new Nation.’ (The teenage children of these remigrants – most of whom vowed to return to their place of birth – often provided an edge to the neighbourhood groups from ‘The Park’, ‘LG’, and ‘The Brook’ as they strutted into fêtes). The edifices built by the remigrants were tastefully designed structures incorporating several species of local hardwood, clay bricks and even shingles. Unlike today’s suburban developments, which are filled with continuous replications of unimaginative rectangular concrete boxes planted in spaces filled with concrete, the remigrants’ homes, for the most part, were unique works of art appropriately positioned with well tended gardens and manicured lawns.

The burgeoning middle class society of the day meanwhile swarmed to the largest development of that epoch, South Ruimveldt Gardens. The wooden houses which were built on concrete stilts, (the vast majority of which have been transformed and upgraded over the years), were of three or four basic designs, with appropriate separation space. To the immediate west lay the development at the lower end of the scale, Roxanne Burnham Gardens, where several of the homes were built by ‘self-help’, as the new home owners, along with friends and neighbours, assisted with the construction.

Fifty odd years on, with new residential areas emerging even further from the periphery of the capital, these once pristine and upscale neighbourhoods have been slipping into a state of physical and social decline – though they still remain highly sought after locations due to their proximity to the city core – as two worrisome areas of concern blossom. Firstly, several businesses have moved their operations into these housing subdivisions, bringing with them the increased traffic, noise, et cetera, which accompanies such incursions. Once the sanctity of these communities has been disturbed it is virtually impossible to return them to their original status, based especially upon the alarming scale at which this phenomenon is occurring.

Whilst, this bothersome shift takes place, there is an equally worrisome circumstance which has been growing ever so slowly, and now appears to be beyond the point of being reined in. The corralling of public spaces – most notably, the parapets – by residents, for their exclusive private and personal use, on a permanent basis. This tendency commenced with the parking of unserviceable and derelict older model vehicles (quite often left-hand drive cars, for which parts were hard to come by) on the side of the road. Over time, this disgusting practice has evolved into all manner of actions. Among the current happenings are; the storage of new vehicles and heavy-duty machinery for sale by importers including trucks, excavators, and bulldozers; the overnight and weekend parking of fleets of business cars and minibuses; a barbecue stand replete with tables and chairs; the storage of 20-foot containers; the parking of ‘bush trucks’ and boats, and even the permanent installation of a generator outside the fence of one residence. One property owner located at the end of a small byway even had the gall to install a fence, thus appropriating the last part of the public road as his exclusive domain.

On the most disturbing end of the scale has been the treatment of the reserve which extends on the sides of the Lamaha Canal, one source of the city’s water supply, which has become a dumping ground in one of the residential suburbs. And then, there are those property owners who have extended their fences to occupy parts of the canal’s reserve. This wanton confiscation of public land apparently has evoked little or no response from the municipal authorities of the day.

Where will this suburban decay lead to? Will it eventually contaminate the new pristine gated communities? Reflecting on these sad declines in living standards, one can assume that zoning controls and urban planning only exist on paper with little or no enforcement. It would appear today that the ‘connected society’ – the nouveau riche – who apparently can do as they please without cause for undue worry or concern, have arrived.