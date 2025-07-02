ANUG, WIN collaboration a bold and necessary move

Dear Editor,

ANUG (A New United Guyana) and WIN (We Invest In Nationhood) are making a bold and necessary move by uniting for this election campaign season, and it’s about time! As a voter, I wholeheartedly welcome this collaborative effort. There’s undeniable strength in unity, and this merge/collaboration sends a powerful message to the electorate and the other parties in the race. It compels them to either rethink their strategies or risk falling behind in a rapidly evolving political landscape. The potential for these two groups to campaign as a singular entity under one platform is not just exciting; it’s essential in challenging the incumbent. Let’s not ignore the concerns surrounding associations with businesses looked at by any US agencies. Mr. France of ANUG has made an important point: the US Ambassador has indicated that collaborating with the leader of WIN doesn’t automatically place someone on Washington’s radar. This clarity should encourage voters to focus on the merits of each candidate beyond their connections.

With over a dozen parties vying for attention, the competition is fierce and escalating. As voters, we must seek out the best options available. If you find a group that resonates with your values and vision for the future, don’t hesitate to support them. Democracy is enhanced. Make informed choices. Stand by them. A person who wants to choose between Urban Planning and Surveying as a career must be encouraged to pursue what truly inspires them. Straying from a path that doesn’t ignite passion will lead to frustration and disillusionment over time. Similarly, contemplating a relationship with a person from a different ethnic or religious background should include reflection on compatibility. Just because you get drawn to someone does not mean the relationship will flourish without addressing potential incompatibilities.

What truly astonishes me is the apparent lack of collaboration among the other Groups—AFC, ALP, APNU, FG, PM, UDF, URP, V-PAC, and others. Why aren’t they coming together to create a formidable collaboration? Is this not a significant turning moment of change that can have a lasting effect on the trajectory of society? Sociology 101 at McMaster University taught me that historical analysis to describe moments and decisions made when some significant changes occur, leading to long-term consequences, culminating in rapid changes that alter the course of development for a society of political system, are so pivotal, they can close off alternative paths and make self-reinforcing processes that shape future fantastic outcomes. There is an undeniable opportunity for positive change here, and yet it seems largely ignored. It’s time for these groups to work on the benefits of unity and act!

Regards,

M. Shabeer Zafar, B.A., LL.B.

(Hons.), L.E.C.

Barrister Solicitor Notary