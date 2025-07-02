Application of neutrality rules might be a farce when applied to Election Day workers

Dear Editor,

I am writing to address a seemingly subtle but profoundly important issue concerning the integrity and public perception of Guyana’s electoral process, specifically regarding the neutrality requirements for Guyana Elections Commission (GECOM) Election Day workers.

It is a well-established principle that GECOM staff, particularly those administering polling stations, must be impartial. This is often cited as the reason why these individuals are prohibited from openly participating in political activities, such as nominating candidates on a party list, even though signing such a list is a private act of constitutional expression. The prevailing argument is that such restrictions are necessary to uphold the “perception of neutrality and integrity” and maintain public confidence in the electoral process.

However, I believe this strict application of “neutrality” to Election Day workers, while well-intentioned, warrants deeper critical thought. As a citizen who has followed electoral processes, I’ve observed that at the polling station level, the system is robustly designed with multiple layers of oversight: a GECOM team, police officers, party agents representing all contesting parties, and local and international observers. These individuals are present from the opening of the polls through the casting of votes, the counting process, and the signing of the Statement of Poll (SOP). With such comprehensive scrutiny, it becomes exceedingly difficult, if not impossible, for a single Presiding Officer or polling clerk, regardless of their private political leanings, to materially alter the vote count at their station. The accuracy of the SOPs is primarily guaranteed by this immediate, multi-stakeholder verification.

Therefore, the argument that a polling day worker’s prior private act of nominating a candidate – sometimes months before the election – could compromise the integrity of the results at their station appears tenuous. This raises the question: Is this emphasis on the perceived neutrality of Election Day workers a genuinely effective safeguard, or is it a misdirection from more significant vulnerabilities within the electoral system?

Prior elections, particularly the tumultuous 2020 General and Regional Elections, have brought to light that the most critical points of alleged manipulation and controversy occurred not at the polling stations, but during the tabulation and verification of results at the regional and national levels. It was at these higher echelons of GECOM, involving senior officials and the Chief Election Officer, that allegations of partisan influence and attempts to alter or disregard legitimate SOPs became rampant, leading to widespread public uproar, legal challenges, and a prolonged electoral crisis.

It is precisely at these higher levels, where the actual consolidation of results takes place and final declarations are made, that the real allegiances and actions of a few individuals can have a decisive and damaging impact on the entire election outcome. Yet, these individuals, by virtue of their positions, are also expected to uphold a facade of neutrality, even when their actions are perceived otherwise.

This dichotomy suggests that the current application of neutrality rules might be a “farce” when applied to Election Day workers, leading to a sense of fear and silencing among qualified individuals who might otherwise be willing to serve, simply for a day’s pay. It restricts their constitutional rights to political participation while potentially overlooking the more fundamental issues of accountability and partisan influence within GECOM’s top brass and the post-polling processes.

I believe it is time for a frank public discussion on where the true vulnerabilities lie in our electoral system and how best to address them. Is our focus correctly placed, or are we, as a nation, inadvertently overlooking the critical points of potential compromise by concentrating on less impactful roles?

I invite fellow citizens to reflect on these points and share their perspectives.

Sincerely,

Krystal Fisher