East Coast-Eccles bypass road is another prime example of PPP’s lack of vision and poor financial management

Dear Editor,

In an article yesterday on the commissioning of the East Coast-Eccles bypass road, it was reported that “Modified plans including bridges, drainage systems, elevated sections to prevent flooding, and a full four-lane design increased costs to US$133.8 million. According to Edghill, this remains well below the previous APNU-AFC government’s allocation of US$275 million demonstrating fiscal discipline and value for money.”

The PPP has a habit of reducing and dumbing down important infrastructural projects, and using this excuse of the sub-optimal works, as beneficial to an unsuspecting public. This project, while appreciated, is another prime example of the PPP’s lack of vision and poor financial management.

The original design for this project was completed in November 2019, the details of which were as follows:

● Total distance of 25.43km of roads, comprising a four-lane main alignment of 15.34 km with a design speed of 120 km/h, four connector roads at Aubrey Barker, Haags Bosch, Mocha Arcadia and Great Diamond, totalling 10.09 km with design speeds of 80 – 100 km/h.

● 7 major intersections – 1 four-legged signalized intersection, 1 roundabout with four legs, 1 three-legged signalized intersection, 4 T intersection and 8 U turns.

● 4 major bridges, 15 minor bridges and 66 box culverts.

● Highway lighting for the entire length @ 30m spacing.

● 717 road signs, traffic lights, hazard marking, mounted signs, safety barriers, traffic attenuators and bus stops

The total cost was US$208.1M inclusive of 10% contingency allowance and 7.5% consultancy fees – overall a completed project inclusive of a reserve set aside for a light railway at US$8.18M per km. The PPP has constructed a 7.8 km road for US$133.8M, averaging US$17.8M per km and is now touting this as an example of fiscal discipline and value for money.

US$17.8M versus a projected US$8.18M!!

This is the typical track record of the PPP, completing a reduced design project – 30% of the original design at double the cost, and then claiming to be providing value for money. After spending G$15B (US$75M) on the Heroes Highway (aka concussion highway), they now claim that it is temporary work and must spend an equal amount to pave it in the future – this road, not more than two years old, is now in need of urgent repairs.

Another glaring example is the Wales Gas to Shore Project, which was originally designed to cost under US$700M, but has now skyrocketed to over US$2.4B and counting, with the final completion date being kicked around like a football in a FIFA World Cup match.

During this election period, misinformation from the PPP will be the order of day, but the plain and simple fact is that they have not been capable of providing the country with value for money in none of their so call transformational projects – they are simply a party of smoke and whistles who have been blessed with the largest purse of money to spend from, in the history of Guyana – total bluff.

Yours faithfully,

David Patterson