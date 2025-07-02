The drive for party paramountcy has intensified

Dear Editor,

Guyana’s political landscape has long been defined by a deep-seated ethnic insecurity dilemma, a legacy rooted in its colonial past and exacerbated by the West-minster framework adopted upon independence from the grip of Great Britain. This framework, as acknowledged by various analyses, has historically fostered a hostile, rather than inclusive, governance style, which has consequently led to a relentless pursuit of dominance by the two major political parties, the PPP/C and the PNC, largely aligned along ethnic lines.

The late historian and activist Dr. Walter Rodney cannily critiqued the perils of this very system. Rodney understood how the manipulation of race and ethnicity served as a smokescreen to preserve an unjust and classist sociopolitical structure. His underlying thesis: class oppression, i.e., the suppression and exploitation of low-income people, allows political elites to maintain power. As Rodney famously articulated in his ‘Street Speech’, “more than one political party has been responsible for the crisis of race relations in this country,” lamenting how leaders “failed us on that score.” He warned against the “foolishness of race,” recognizing it as a tool to divide and conquer, ultimately leading to a “monster” of a system that “eats up even those who created the monster.” His struggle against the authoritarianism and corruption of the Burnham regime vividly illustrated the dangers when parties prioritize paramountcy over national unity.

What we are witnessing today, however, suggests a subtle yet significant pivot in this political dynamic. While ethnic considerations remain a powerful undercurrent, the focus in recent years by the political class appear to be increasingly shifting towards a struggle for party paramountcy, where the dominance of a ruling party, regardless of its ethnic base, becomes the primary battleground. Even intraparty disputes tend to push disgruntled members onto the path for self-determination through the creation of new parties.

A compelling illustration of this evolving landscape is the recent case involving prominent businessman Azruddin Mohamed. Mohamed, a figure previously known to be associated with the ruling party, is now challenging the incumbent in the upcoming elections. There is a notable absence of him peddling race as a primary political tool. Crucially, he has come under intense pressure from the incumbent’s supporters and the party leadership. But one must ask why so much vindictiveness towards one man? Could it be, in the case of Mohamed, we are witnessing an uneasy government seeking to undermine one of its formidable challengers outside of the stereotypical ethnic fold? More-over, the recent revelation of the incumbent government seeking proxy political actors from a superpower, the United States, comes with genuine concerns. A lesson from history reveals a period when the US and Great Britain co-conspired to rid the late Dr. Cheddi Jagan from his democratic success; one could say to rob the will of the people. As Rodney succinctly described the period, “external intervention was important in bringing the races against each other.”

This situation highlights a critical shift: while ethnic loyalties persist, the desire for party dominance has intensified to a point where internal challenges, even from within the broader political establishment, are met with aggressive measures, irrespective of race and ethnicity.

For Guyana to truly move forward, it must transcend both the debilitating ethnic insecurity dilemma and the equally corrosive drive for party paramountcy. The spirit of unity and shared national purpose, which Walter Rodney tirelessly championed, remains as vital as ever to forge a political culture where national development and inclusivity supersede partisan ambition.

Sincerely,

Ferlin Pedro