The importance of early childhood education

Dear Editor,

With the release of the 2025 National Grade Six Assessment results, families will begin planning for the next phase of their child’s educational journey. As these children grow into adulthood, we all want each of them to become positive contributors to our society. The foundation for each child becoming successful in school and adulthood is established during the early childhood years and in particular, the first three years of life when the most rapid brain development occurs.

In her featured address at the opening ceremony of the 48th regular meeting of CARICOM Heads of Government on 19th February; Prime Minister Mia Mottley highlighted education: “our education is in shambles in the region, the quicker we come together and coordinate the reform that is necessary for it, the better we will be…”

In a 3rd April, 2024 interview about global lessons for improving early childhood education in Latin American and the Caribbean; Chief Economist for Human Development at the World Bank, Norbert Schady shared that early childhood education is not just a school issue; but investing in the youngest citizens in every household lays the foundation for all future investments in different services for children and families.

As we listen to the words from our CARICOM Chair, a World Bank economist and read regional and international research, it is clear that we must focus our attention on education if we want to have an economically thriving country. This begins with early childhood development.

With attention focused on positive early learning experiences during the first three years of life, we can establish a strong foundation for the structured learning which will occur in the nursery and primary years. When parents, caregivers and educators develop nurturing relationships with children in environments that are safe and stable, we put them on a positive trajectory for lifelong success. Additionally, opportunities for children to engage in active play is fundamentally important for children learning requisite 21st century skills.

As a society we must invest resources into early childhood related services and systems which will lead to better outcomes in childhood and adulthood.

Regards,

Kathryn Jones

Early Care and Education Advocate, Consultant &

Mentor

Managing Director, Birth to Three Educational

Services