Da Silva, Lowe, & Arjoon siblings storm to titles

Louis Da Silva, Avery Arjoon, Kaylee Lowe, and Alexis Arjoon secured divisional crowns as Guyana ended the individual section with a haul of four gold and as many silver medals at the Junior Caribbean Area Squash Association (CASA) Championship in the Cayman Islands.

With members of the boy’s team losing three earlier finals, Da Silva overcame Seth Thong of Trinidad and Tobago 11-9, 6-11, 13-11, 11-13, 11-9 in the U-19 decider.

On the other hand, the girl’s roster secured wins in all three divisional finals. Alexis Arjoon defeated Denielle Benn of Barbados 11-2, 11-5, and 11-3 in the U-11 division, while the U-15 title was won by Lowe, who dispatched Kaylee Pierre of the Cayman Islands 11-3, 11-1, and 11-2.