GBA launches second ‘Learn to Box’ programme with dual training camps in Georgetown & Berbice

The Guyana Boxing Association (GBA) is set to roll out the second edition of its highly acclaimed “Learn to Box” programme from July 7 to 24, with parallel training sessions scheduled in Georgetown and New Amsterdam. The initiative is part of the Association’s ongoing efforts to expand the reach of boxing across the country and cultivate the next generation of ring-ready talent.

In the capital, sessions will be hosted at the historic Andrew “Six-Head” Lewis Gym in Albouystown, where experienced Cuban coach Francisco Roldan will lead technical instruction alongside National Coach Lennox Daniels. Simultaneously, Coach Jeff Roberts will steer the Berbice leg at the GBA’s New Amsterdam Boxing Academy.

“This ‘Learn to Box’ programme is one of the most important on our calendar,” said GBA President Steve Ninvalle. “Many of the young talents currently representing Guyana were first discovered at these introductory camps.”