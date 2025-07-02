GTI, PC, QC record U-18 wins in National School Basketball Festival

Government Technical Institute (GTI), President’s College (PC), and Queen’s College (QC) recorded wins in the U-18 division when the National Schools Basketball Festival continued at the Cliff Anderson Sports Hall on Homestretch Avenue. GTI mauled North Georgetown 63-25. Jaheim Barnwell tallied a double-double of 18 points and 13 rebounds, while Alwyn Adams recorded 13 points and seven rebounds, and Kyrell Butters netted 10 points and eight rebounds. For the loser, Mekhi Ritchie registered 18 points and four rebounds.
On the other hand, PC downed Mackenzie High 30-24. Michael Joseph recorded figures of 11 points and seven rebounds, while Mattaniah Fordyce registered eight points and nine rebounds.