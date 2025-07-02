Guyana faces tough opening rounds at Caricom Classic chess tournament

Host nation Guyana endured a difficult start to the inaugural Caricom Classic Chess Tournament, with both its A and B teams falling short in their opening round clashes yesterday at the Pegasus Corporate Suites in Georgetown.

In Round 1 action, Guyana B suffered a heavy 4-0 defeat at the hands of a clinical Surinamese team. FIDE Master Jason Yeung set the tone for Suriname with a victory over Candidate Master Sachin Pitamber. He was joined on the winners’ list by Ethan Tjin Kon Kiem, WCM Victoria Kaslan, and WCM Alexandra Kaslan, who defeated Keron Sandiford, Aniyah Couchman, and WCM Sasha Shariff respectively.

Meanwhile, Guyana A managed just one point in their 1-3 loss to Jamaica. CM Taffin Khan earned a hard-fought draw against FM Joshua Christie, while WCM Adititi Joshi also split points with Amy Stephenson. However, defeats for Kyle Couchman and Ciel Clement to FM Shreyas Smith and Kaia Gayle respectively tilted the tie firmly in Jamaica’s favor.