Royals advance, Kwakwani levels Pacesetters series 1-1

‘One Guyana’ Basketball Playoffs

Victory Valley Royals defeated the University of Guyana (UG) Trojans to wrap up their three-match series 2-0 and advance to the next round, while Kwakwani levelled their series 1-1 against Pacesetters when the ‘One Guyana’ Basketball Playoffs continued.

Victory Valley Royals defeated the UG Trojans 80-61. Harold Adams top scored with 16 points. The next best scorers with 12 points apiece were Daniel Lee and Vibert Benjamin. On the other side, Anton Fileen recorded 15 points, while Malachi Grimmond and Daniel Benjamin scored 12 and 11 points, respectively.

The Linden unit seized the early advantage as the first period ended 16-13. Royals significantly increased their advantage in the second period, scoring 26 points while restricting the Trojans unit to a mere 14 points to enter the halftime interval in control at 42-27. Another addition to the lead was garnered in the third period, as the Royals out-hustled the Trojans 17-13 to enter the fourth stanza ahead at 59-40. The deficit proved to be insurmountable for Trojans as both teams tallied 21 points in the final quarter.