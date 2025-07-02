Stabroek Ballers, Broad St record easy wins

Mocha Village Cup Football
Stabroek Ballers and Broad Street recorded lopsided victories when the 7th edition of the Mocha Village Cup Football Championship continued at the community centre ground.
Stabroek Ballers crushed Lil Pain Killers by a 6-0 score. Likewise, Broad Street dismantled Cayenne Massive by a 5-0 score-line.
Meanwhile, the Talibans, Back Circle, Bomb Squad, and Wash Bay Boys recorded walkover victories against Lodge, MJ Ballers, Touches, and Sure Pay, respectively. In excess of $1,000,000 in cash and prizes will be awarded to the top four finishers.