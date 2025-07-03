Gender Violence and the Young Mind

The crisis of gender-based violence in Guyana has always been a serious point of contention, especially how it interrelates with our young people. When public discourse turns to the problem, it focuses solely on punitive measures, reactive interventions and adult perpetrators. What remains severely under-examined is the psychological infrastructure being built in the minds of young Guyanese, particularly our young men. These psychological tendencies develop long before the first act of violence occurs.

Firstly, the socialisation of male aggression. From the earliest years, boys are taught directly and indirectly that to be a male is to be dominant, emotionally muted and entitled to authority over the female body. The disciplinary tools of school, the street and even social media often reinforce this. In many working class homes, emotional expression is feminised and therefore policed. Schools which are already overburdened become reproduction grounds for this patriarchal logic; discipline is brute and gender respect downplayed. It is in that invisible curriculum of social life that the seeds of violence are sown. The 15-year-old boy who laughs at the young girl being assaulted becomes the 30-year-old man that justifies a slap as a correction. The woman is taught to ‘submit’ rather than to speak out. By the time the justice system is called, society has already failed.

It is not enough just to look at violent acts but also at the cultural infrastructure that makes them possible. In too many corners of Guyanese society, violence is tolerated and celebrated. From dancehall lyrics that glorify domination and degeneration to the community silences that protect abusers in the name of family unity. These are the norms that shape youth attitudes and act as a direct contradiction to our constitutional commitments to gender equity.

It is here that one must recognise the quiet but critical interventions emerging from the state in recent years. The work of the Ministry of Human Services and Social Security reaffirms its commitment to this issue constantly. To tackle gender-based violence at its root, we must cultivate what is too often denied to boys – emotional literacy.

The capacity to name one’s feelings, to process rejection, to understand consent, to sit with powerlessness without converting it into violence as an outlet is fundamental. Here we can talk about the mental health of our young men and the struggles they face but I will leave that for another time.

The young mind is most definitely not a blank state. If the Guyanese state is serious about ending gender-based violence, it must deepen its civic role in shaping the social imagination of the next generation. Punishment alone cannot do the work of prevention. We need generational pedagogy, one that begins in the classroom, the home and the community. The work has begun, but the renaissance of youth consciousness – free from violence, domination and fear will require more than government programmes. It will require a new political theology of masculinity and care. If we win this battle for the young mind, we will see a safer future for our women.