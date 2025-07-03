Airstrip opened at Handsome Tree

Yesterday, the skies opened new possibilities for the farming community of Handsome Tree, Mahaica as Air Services Limited officially commissioned a brand-new airstrip.

Minister of Public Works, Juan Edghill, who holds responsibility for the aviation sector, joined company executives for the ribbon-cutting ceremony and spoke about the significance of this investment.

“What was once just a plan, a drawing, an idea—has now become a reality. A reality that will bring deep economic benefits, reduce cost and time, and improve efficiency for farmers and operators alike”, he said, according to a release from the Ministry of Public Works.

Edghill noted that the project had been years in the making and commended the persistence of Air Services Ltd and the support of various agencies in getting the necessary approvals to move the project forward.

He emphasized that the government remains committed to enabling progress, especially in areas where it brings direct benefits to communities.