Digitised Human Services databases will yield better service – minister

One hundred and thirty thousand persons including such beneficiaries as senior citizens, persons requiring public assistance, and permanent disability recipients will soon experience an expedited service after the Ministry of Human Services and Social Security on Tuesday launched its new Management Information System – Beneficiary Registry and Document Management System (BRDMS).

The BRDMS, according to the Ministry, can track the progress of applications and what took hours and weeks can now be achieved in minutes.

A press release from the ministry described the BRDMS as a “state-of-the-art software” and is “a major leap forward in efficiency and accessibility, which will revolutionise how the Ministry delivers its services to the citizens of Guyana.” According to the release, the BRDMS aims to digitise 50 social services, thus transforming the entire Ministry’s operations from a mostly manual, paper-based setup to a fully digital platform guaranteeing accountability, transparency, efficiency and efficacy. The release further clarified that the digital framework will make information easily accessible to everyone who needs it, all users and eventually beneficiaries. In support of access to information, the release said that over 300 computers and more than 50 printers were distributed across regions, ensuring local offices were properly equipped to participate in the digital transition.