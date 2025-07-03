Driver in Rupert Craig thee-car accident succumbs

Narayan Sikandar, a part-time auto electrician who was injured in a three-vehicle crash on the Rupert Craig Highway on Tuesday, succumbed yesterday while undergoing surgery at the Georgetown Public Hospital (GPH), a Guyana Police Force release stated.

Sikandar was the driver of a motorcar- PMM 3778 – which was involved in an accident with a taxi – HD 3223, driven by Neil Lewis, a 63-year-old from Sisters Village, East Bank Berbice and another motor car – PAK 9877 – driven by Kamel Daniels. Lewis and Daniels are currently patients at the GPH.

After the accident, several family members and friends of the deceased took to Facebook (FB) to express their grief.

One of Sikandar’s sisters, Sonia Sankar, wrote yesterday that her brother was on his way to work when he got into the accident. “He was just going to work yesterday [Tuesday] morning, he was healthy and fine. Then out of nowhere someone who clearly doesn’t care about his life ended my brother’s. His sons are only 4 & 1 year old. How do we tell them their dad is not coming back?”

During her initial FB post on Tuesday, she wrote that she doesn’t know exactly what happened, but on that day, she explained that she woke up to a phone call from her sister-in-law crying, informing her that her brother had been involved in an accident and there was a video of the crash on Facebook.

Another person, Angelina, on her Facebook page described the news of her rakhi brother as “devastating” saying “Our brother, my ‘rakhi’ brother, through no fault of his own, was involved in a 3-vehicle accident. I saw the videos circulating.” She related that she was tempted to respond to the cruel comments she saw on social media about her brother involved in the accident on Tuesday but stayed quiet instead and hopeful for good news from the family but unfortunately her brother passed away. “I saw him. I read the cruel comments too and every part of me wanted to respond. But I stayed quiet. I stayed hopeful. I didn’t pester anyone for updates. I just prayed, waited and held on through the night with tired eyes and crossed fingers, hoping for even the smallest bit of good news from family. But this morning, I woke up to the worst news of all… my brother passed away.”

Angelina described Sikander as a “true prankster, always laughing, always full of life.” She said, “Right now, all we want is to believe that this is one of his jokes [and] that any moment now, he’s going to pop out laughing… But this time, it’s real. And it hurts in ways I can’t explain.”

She continued, “Leon leaves behind his beautiful little boys, his loyal, loving wife, sisters who shared an unbreakable bond with him, nieces he loved dearly and a circle of family and friends who will never forget him.”

In a statement on Tuesday, the police said that the accident involved hire car #HD 3223, owned and driven by Neil Lewis, a 63-year-old from Sisters Village, East Bank Berbice (with two male occupants in the vehicle); motor car #PAK 9877 owned and driven by Kamel Daniels; and motor car #PMM 3778 owned and driven by Narayan Sikandar.

Enquiries disclosed that #PAK 9877 was proceeding east along the northern drive lane of Rupert Craig Highway at a fast rate, when in the vicinity of UG Access Road, the driver lost control of his vehicle and the vehicle swerved south into and over the concrete median which separates the northern and southern carriageways. As a result, the front of his car collided with the right portion of motor car #PMM 3778 which was proceeding west along the southern carriageway, pushing same into the right front portion of the hire car (#HD 3223), which was also proceeding west along the southern carriageway of Rupert Craig Highway.