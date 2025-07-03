Essequibo farmer charged over cigarette burn murder

Saif Majid, a 23-year-old farmer of Lot 491 Lima Sands, Essequibo Coast was arrested on 28th June 2025 for the murder of Gary Melville called ‘Tonna’.

Today, the accused appeared at the Suddie Magistrate’s Court before Magistrate Tamieka Clarke, where the charge was read to him, and he was not required to plead.

The defendant was remanded to prison. The case was adjourned to 29th July 2025.

Majid is accused of the murder of Melville, a 46-year-old labourer of Lima Sands. The murder occurred sometime between 20:00 hs on Friday, 27th June 2025 and 05:30 hrs on Saturday, 28th June 2025 at Lima Sands.

Enquiries revealed that Melville and the suspect were friends and both resided in the same area. According to the shopkeeper, at approximately 20.00 hours on Friday, the suspect, along with Melville and others, went to the shop, where they proceeded to drink alcohol. She further stated that the suspect was drinking High Wine while the victim was drinking 592 beer, and they were both seated at the same table. She them overheard the suspect complaining that Melville had burnt him with a cigarette, after which the two men became involved in a scuffle.

The shopkeeper reported that she saw the suspect bleeding from the head while Melville lay on the ground. Another woman in the shop intervened and separated the two men at which point Melville then left and headed out of the shop on foot.

About ten minutes later, the suspect left on his motorcycle, heading in the same direction as the victim.

It was reported that at about 05.30 hours yesterday, a woman from the area was walking on the Lima Sands public road when she observed the body of Melville lying motionless on side of the road. She raised an alarm and the police were summoned.

Investigators attended the scene and examined the body. Injuries were observed to the back of both hands, right knee, both feet, and face.