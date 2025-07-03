Hydronie Sunday Market vendors glad to be off the street

By Shabna Rahman

Vendors from the Hydronie Sunday Market have finally cleared the street and were happy to move into the new structure, although sales were a bit slow on the first day.

Stabroek News (SN) visited the market three Sundays ago when the vendors started selling there for the first time.

It was ‘business as usual,’ as the vendors tried to settle into their spaces. They expressed relief that they were able to sell in comfort, rather than being in the congested street.

They noted that even though selling in the street was not the “ideal setting,” they were “getting a lot more sales…”

They were disappointed, though, that the water had not started flowing from the taps, especially in the washrooms, in time for them to start selling.