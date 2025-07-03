Latin America court calls for unified climate action as legal fights mount

SANTIAGO, (Reuters) – States have the obligation to cooperate in reducing emissions and protecting the environment to counteract climate change, the Inter-American Court of Human Rights (IACHR) said in an advisory opinion issued today.

The court holds jurisdiction over 20 Latin American and Caribbean countries and the advisory opinion, requested by Colombia and Chile, said that countries must also regulate and monitor corporate emissions.

States must also set emissions goals based on the best available science and should proportionate with contributions to respective emissions and not put on undue burden on future generations.

The ruling builds on a global wave of climate litigation as countries, organizations and individuals are increasingly turning to courts for climate action.

Last year, the European Court of Human Rights said climate inaction violates human rights and a South Korean court said that the country’s climate change law does not effectively shield future generations.

Vanuatu has also urged the top United Nations court to recognize the harm caused by climate change in its judgment on the legal obligation of countries to fight it and address the consequences of them contributing to global warming. The ruling is expected this year.