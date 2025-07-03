Ministry’s PR committee countering Venezuelan propaganda on border controversy – Nascimento

Kit Nascimento, the Chairman of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs’ Public Relations Technical Team say many activities are underway to roll back Venezuelan propaganda on the border controversy with Guyana and particularly on the question of the all-important Geneva Agreement of 1966.

In an interview with Stabroek News, Nascimento, a communications specialist, said that the campaign, initiated in 2022, employs a multi-faceted approach designed to inform and influence domestic, regional and international audiences, firmly recognising the situation as a “propaganda battle” orchestrated by the Nicolas Maduro regime in Caracas.

“Technically, a team was set up specifically to address the public information required, both domestically and internationally, on the Venezuelan threat to Guyana,” he stated, outlining the composition of a dedicated “PR Technical Com-mittee.” This committee draws its expertise and representation from a wide spectrum of government ministries, including Education, the Regional Ministry, Amer-indian Affairs, the Office of the Prime Minister, and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, encompassing the crucial Frontier Department and the Permanent Secretary. Complementing this technical body is an “Advisory Committee,” primarily focused on navigating the complex legal dimensions of the border controversy.

A cornerstone of Guyana’s strategy is the education of its citizenry, aimed at ensuring a deep understanding of the historical and legal basis of its territorial integrity. To this end, the Venezuelan claim has been strategically integrated into the national school curriculum according to Nascimento. “Now all of the public relations, let’s call it propaganda, all of the propaganda that we disseminate, all of the public information, the PR material we disseminate, is now being converted into our school’s curriculum,” Nascimento explained. Furthermore, schools across Guyana have become active participants in national events, such as flag-raising ceremonies in border regions.

The scope of the PR campaign extends far beyond Guyana’s borders, with a significant emphasis on engaging regional and international organizations. “CARICOM is another major target audience for us,” Nascimento affirmed. To effectively communicate with these diverse bodies, the campaign ensures its materials are accessible in multiple languages. “So, we translate our material both into Spanish and Portuguese,” Nascimento confirmed, specifically mentioning the strategic targeting of missions dealing with the Organisation of American States.

A central element of Guyana’s PR offensive is to actively counter the deliberate distortion of the Geneva Agreement by the current Maduro-led regime. “One of the major strategies of the Maduro regime is to misinterpret, deliberately misinterpret, the Geneva Agreement,” Nascimento asserted. He reiterated Guyana’s firm stance that the Geneva Agreement empowers the UN Secretary General to determine the appropriate means of settling the controversy, ultimately leading to the matter being placed before the Inter-national Court of Justice (ICJ). Guyana is seeking judicial finality from the ICJ upholding the 1899 arbitral award settling the boundaries between the two countries.

The campaign employs a multi-faceted approach to disseminate its message across various platforms. While engaging traditional media outlets, both within Guyana and internationally, remains crucial, the strategy also embraces the power of social media. “Social media is one of the means,” Nascimento acknowledged. “We are currently working with people who call themselves influencers… Many of them have built for themselves huge target audiences. So we do not ignore them.” However, he also expressed caution regarding the potential pitfalls of working with unregulated influencers, emphasizing the critical need to carefully manage their messaging to ensure it aligns with the government’s official and legally vetted information, particularly concerning the ongoing ICJ proceedings. When questioned about monitoring and evaluation methods, Nascimento explained, “Social media gives us the easiest possible way to monitor any of the messages that go out because we can always test the reach, we can test the engagement by commentators and so on. We have to also look at the conversations that are happening online in terms of what people are saying about the controversy in itself. And whether they have the correct information. We are proceeding with the monitoring of the radio reach, which has to do with the Amer-indian indigenous population. We’ve just recently set up a means of feedback. We’re going on the ground now through the Amerindian ministry to measure feedback in real terms. To make sure that what they’re broadcasting is being captured and understood. So we do have a feedback mechanism. It is a very critical part of public relations.” Nascimento also pointed out the limitations in the local media’s capacity for extensive feedback mechanisms due to resource constraints.

Reaching all segments of the Guyanese population is a paramount concern for the PR team. Recognizing the linguistic diversity within the nation, particularly among its indigenous communities, the campaign is actively developing materials in multiple languages and formats. “If we disseminate information that they can’t read, they can’t understand it. Waste of time. So we have now taken steps to translate both in audio, written, written audio and video into four or five of the Amerindian languages,” Nascimento explained.

Despite the extensive efforts undertaken, Guyana faces significant challenges in its PR endeavours. A notable hurdle is the asymmetry in international media coverage. “There’s no BBC reporter that files copy from Guyana. But there’s one in Caracas. That’s the difference. That’s the challenge,” Nascimento pointed out.

Undeterred, Guyana is actively working to combat the spread of misinformation, including the deliberate or mistakenly published incorrect maps misrepresenting its internationally recognized borders. “We now have mounted a programme to circulate the right map widely to places where we think people publish it. And we’re doing that now,” Nascimento confirmed, indicating a proactive approach to correcting inaccuracies. He also mentioned instances where the PR committee has directly engaged with international entities, such as Caribbean Airlines leading to the rectification and removal of inaccurate maps from their publications and services.

Further, in recognition of the significant Venezuelan migrant population within Guyana, the PR campaign is making specific efforts to engage with this community. “We make a specific attempt to mobilize them and get information to them,” Nascimento stated, revealing instances where these migrants have publicly spoken out against the Maduro regime. However, he acknowledged the practical linguistic challenges in directly communicating with this demographic, emphasizing the need for more Spanish-speaking professionals within Guyana’s public information apparatus. “If you’re communicating with them effectively, you can’t do it in English. So you’ve got to have people who speak Spanish.”

Expanding on this linguistic challenge, Nascimento highlighted, “One of our handicaps as a country sitting in South America is that we speak English and not Spanish and Portuguese. But who’s on the border? We either have Brazilians, Portuguese on our borders, Spanish on our borders and the Dutch on our borders. We are arrogant about how we teach in our own schools. We think if we speak English that’s good enough. That’s changed now. When I went to school long before you all I learned about was what the royal family did. All about English history. Nobody thought of teaching any language other than Latin and English… So that too is our history, our background and the uniqueness of where we are. We sit in South America.”

Nascimento emphasized, “I think, my personal view, I’m not expressing the foreign affairs position here, that where we have less diplomatic presences or consular presences, not ambassadors but consular offices they could take more interest than they do in the Venezuela matter. Take Barbados or Trinidad or the Caribbean countries… The consular offices could be more active propagandists on the Venezuelan issue than they are. But you know, this is a matter of learning. A consular officer is not a paid diplomat. He’s a diplomat given some of those responsibilities… So those are areas where we could improve the focus because this is not going away. We’re not having a battle with the two. We’re having a battle with history. Venezuelans as I began speaking, are historically… what’s the word I’m looking for… propagandized from the critics. They’re taught to believe, and they do, that they’ve been wronged. Which if you go into the history of it if anybody got wronged it was the British who gave up the whole of the Orinoco which historically belonged to the British.”

Nascimento further emphasized that the border issue is not a fleeting crisis but a deeply rooted historical narrative within Venezuela, requiring sustained and consistent efforts from Guyana to effectively counter it.