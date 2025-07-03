New magistrate’s court commissioned at Anna Regina

Residents of Region Two can now benefit from enhanced access to justice with the commissioning of a brand-new Magis-trate’s Court and residential quarters in Anna Regina, a $178.2 million project.

The facility – constructed by Satar Mohamed and Son Construction and Hardware Supplies – features a modern courtroom, magistrate’s chambers, living quarters for both a magistrate and court clerk, upgraded washroom amenities and a parking space.

The Essequibo region, which previously had limited judicial infrastructure, will now have two sitting judges, providing broader access and reducing delays in legal proceedings.

The ceremonial opening was led by Attorney General and Minister of Legal Affairs, Anil Nandlall SC, in the presence of high-ranking judicial officials including Acting Chancellor of the Judiciary, Justice Yonette Cummings-Edwards; Acting Chief Justice, Roxane George; Regional Chairperson, Vilma De Silva; and Mayor of Anna Regina, Devin Mohan. The proceedings were chaired by Justice Navindra Singh.

During his address, Nandlall spoke of the government’s commitment to equal access to justice across all regions. He remarked that despite the region’s geographic location, it is experiencing tremendous changes and transformation under the current administration.

According to Nandlall, the development of new court facilities is part of a larger national effort to build capacity and infrastructure. He added that what residents are witnessing is the massive development that is taking place across the country, while emphasising that the rule of law remains the backbone of a civilized society.

Nandlall said that all new courts are built to be modern, technologically equipped, and aligned with global legal standards. He cited advancements within the judicial system itself, including digitised case management systems, remote hearings, and e-filing options, which are designed to complement these infrastructural upgrades.

“The Anna Regina Courthouse joins the long list of courthouses commissioned under the People’s Progressive Party,” he said, referencing the more than 30 mobile containerised courts that were established post-COVID to facilitate hearings without removing inmates from prison.

The AG further disclosed that from 2020 to 2025, 10 High Court Judges, three Commissioners of Title, and nine Magistrates, have been appointed as part of the justice sector expansion.

The commissioning ceremony also celebrated local talent, with performances of poems by students from regional primary and secondary schools, as well as a musical tribute by saxophonist Roy Stewart. A special poetic contribution was shared by Principal Magistrate Judy Latchman.

Magistrate Tamieka Clarke, who presides over the Essequibo Magistracy, shared a few words on the occasion. “The court stands as a beacon of trust. It’s the first point of contact between the public and the justice system.” She also described the structure as user-friendly and designed with accessibility in mind.

De Silva spoke about the broader development taking place in the region. “Region Two continues to transform; from Charity to Supenaam, and even into the Pomeroon and Supenaam Creek. This new Magistrate’s Court is just one example of the many changes happening,”

Mayor of Anna Regina, Devin Mohan, described the opening as a significant development for the town.

Justice George commended the completion of the court, noting that the courtroom is a spanking new building and will enhance public access to justice. She recalled that the previous court operated out of an old police station until construction officially began in October 2023.

Justice Cummings-Edwards said the court was a long-awaited promise now fulfilled. She explained that the old court, which was part of the Anna Regina Police Station, was never designed for court proceedings. “Despite those conditions, disputes were resolved. Essequibo deserves equally what the rest of the country enjoys.”

She expressed gratitude to the Guyana Police Force for housing the court in the past and emphasised that the new facility would allow for the dignified delivery of justice.

The consultant on the project was Kalitech Inc Engineering.