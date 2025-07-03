Region Five lands to be acquired for gas to energy project

-Nandlall tells residents

Attorney General and Minister of Legal Affairs, Anil Nandlall SC on Monday engaged farmers and residents of Region Five on the matter of compensation for lands which the government intends to compulsorily acquire to run heavy-duty cables in its multi-million-dollar gas-to-energy project.

He said that the project, which it intends to embark on soon, will provide two key benefits for residents, “One, it will result in the drastic decrease of your light bills and secondly, the drastic decrease of cooking gas prices. And as a bonus, blackouts are supposed to be eliminated at the end of this process.”

Nandlall informed the roughly 50 farmers and residents of Blairmont, Mahaica and Cane Grove at the Latchmansingh Primary School in Bush Lot, Region Five that government has to acquire lands extending from Blairmont to Cane Grove to run the cables. He said, “We can’t run it (the cables) along freeways. We can’t run them along the public roads where we have been traditionally run… We can’t do that anymore.” He continued, “So we have identified a pathway from Wales across the Demerara River over to Garden of Eden, then straight along the Conservancy at Garden of Eden all the way up to Eccles, then over to Goedver-wagting and then it will transmit along East Coast Corridor all the way to Blairmont, then across the Berbice River all the way to somewhere in the vicinity of 53 Village and then to bifurcate to go to Moleson Creek along the Corentyne coast.”